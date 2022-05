ST. LOUIS – The weather looks good for Sunday and if you’re looking for something to do, maybe take a stroll down memory lane by looking at some cool cars.

We’ve got the event for you. The Go Flex Auto Car Show is happening at Larimore Park on Larimore Road. Co-owners Aaron Antoine and Torrian Jackson brought some sweet rides with them to the FOX 2 parking lot. The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

https://goflexauto.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Goflexauto