ST. LOUIS – Some people have shoveled their sidewalks and driveways more than once because of the continuous snowfall. A cardiologist with SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital said shoveling snow can be dangerous for people with heart and lung problems. Extra precautions should be taken when doing strenuous activities. All those things increase the burden on your heart. So when you begin to shovel, be aware of the symptoms because it can lead to a heart attack.
February is American Heart Month. The Go Red for Women campaign focuses on heart health for women. Heart disease is still the number one cause of death worldwide for men and women. Nationally someone dies every 36 seconds from heart disease. SLUCare cardiologist at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital Dr. Stephanie Windish explained more. Click here to learn more.