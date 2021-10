ST. LOUIS – Classic cars will be parked just north of 270 at GoFlex Auto & Sales on Larimore Road in Spanish Lake for a Trunk or Treat Car Show.

The event is on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will have free candy and school supplies. Event-goers can also donate non-perishable goods to Xennials Outreach Ministries.

