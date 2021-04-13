Going Green: Manufacturers create sustainable toys for kids

ST. LOUIS – April 22 is Earth Day and we’ve seen over the years that more importance is being put on saving our planet.

Consumers are demanding products that are less damaging to planet earth. Companies are responding by going green with sustainable products.

Even toy manufacturers are making a stronger effort to create environmentally friendly toys for tots, toddlers, and other kids too.

Child lifestyle expert and toy industry insider Elizabeth Werner joined us to show us new toys that are fun, but also good for the environment.

For more information, visit wernerinfo.com.