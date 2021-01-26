Going nuts? Learn why almonds should be part of your diet

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Nutritionists and dietitians agree that almonds and other nuts are heart-healthy foods that can actually lower your cholesterol and blood pressure.

Studies show nuts can also benefit for your brainpower and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Plus, they taste good and are an easy “on-the-go” snack.

Registered Dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix joined us on behalf of Blue Diamond to talk more about these healthy snacks.

What is the current state of snacking, how has it changed during the pandemic?

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News