Going nuts? Learn why almonds should be part of your diet

ST. LOUIS – Nutritionists and dietitians agree that almonds and other nuts are heart-healthy foods that can actually lower your cholesterol and blood pressure.

Studies show nuts can also benefit for your brainpower and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Plus, they taste good and are an easy “on-the-go” snack.

Registered Dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix joined us on behalf of Blue Diamond to talk more about these healthy snacks.

What is the current state of snacking, how has it changed during the pandemic?