ST. LOUIS – Goss’Up Pasta serves a side of mental healthcare at their next Brunch and Therapy event.

A licensed mental-health provider will be at the brunch for women to discuss their journeys with their mothers and through motherhood.

Women’s History Month Brunch and Therapy

For Mothers and Daughters

Saturday, March 11

Noon – 3:00 p.m.CST

Goss’Up Pasta

6730 Page Ave.

Pagedale, MO 63133

https://www.gossuppasta.com/