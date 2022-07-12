ST. LOUIS – Just down the street from the Arch – you can soon savor a plate of soul food inside of the freshly remodeled Gourmet Soul.

A lot of places shut down or slowed down during the pandemic, but the lamb chops, chicken wings, or maybe the seafood dishes kept people coming to Gourmet Soul. Lining up outside of the restaurant for pickup orders, not only does St. louis love the soul food – but even some big stars dropping in are enjoying the catering and have a mouth full to say about Gourmet Soul.

“I eat, I know what food is supposed to taste like,” R&B star Tank said. “Today, I had some shrimp that melted in my mouth.”

That was tank raving about Gourmet Soul. They’ve served First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, members of B2K, the Clark Sisters, Anthony Hamilton, and the list goes on. Even bigger were our first responders during the pandemic. Owner Lavinia McCoy joined us live inside Gourmet Soul where you can soon get a table to tear up that food.

For more information, visit gourmetsoul.com.