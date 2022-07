ST. LOUIS – The Greater St. Louis Book Fair offers ways to have a great meal.

Volunteer Mary Biskup showed her cooking skills and showed off several cookbooks that will be at the fair. The fair awards grants to organizations supporting literacy in the St. Louis area.

Greater St. Louis Book Fair

Thursday, July 14 – Sunday 17

Kennedy Recreation Center

6050 Wells Rd.

South County

https://stlouisbookfair.org/