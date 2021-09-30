Grandmother creates app to help grieving families

ST. LOUIS – A grieving grandmother shares the reaction to her brand-new Malik Grievance App.

Stephanie Covington lost Malik in November 2020. He was shot and killed while meeting a buyer for a bag he sold online.

Covington explains how developing the app is helping her and how she hopes to help other families. She also explains why the app is also for grieving pet parents.

You can download the app from https://www.malik-jackson.com/. Covington is also taking donations to improve the app at https://www.gofundme.com/f/maliks-grievance-app?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+spider1c&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.