ST. LOUIS – Technology is a part of our lives and it’s here to stay, but for older folks and the underserved community, it can be out of reach.

That’s why the St. Louis County Library is once again making tablets available to help underserved older adults access technology and stay connected to loved ones through their Grand Pads Program.

Director of the St. Louis County Library Kristen Sorth shared how older adults can use the cost-free tablet for up to now year.

For more information, call 314-994-3300 or click here.