Grant’s Farm hosts job fair Saturday in hopes of filling 225 seasonal jobs

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is hosting a job fair Saturday and some of the jobs include feeding goats and leading tours on the tram!

The fun attraction is looking to hire seasonal staff as it raises its hourly wage. It’s looking to fill approximately 225 seasonal jobs. The fair is on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting pay varies by position but it is at least $12 per hour and is higher for foodservice positions.

Open positions include feeding and caring for animals, leading tours, guest relations, merchandise, bartending, and foodservice. Team members get discounts on food and merchandise. They can also request particular shifts and days off.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to interview with a hiring manager and possibly be hired on-the-spot.

Grant’s Farm is committed to a diverse workforce and has been collaborating with the Missouri Job Center, St. Louis County Workforce Development, and local school districts to reach out to potential candidates.

The 2022 season opens on April 30, and Grant’s Farm looks to be fully staffed by April 11. The summer season starts on May 27.