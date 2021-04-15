Great Rivers Greenway reminds visitors how to use the trails and paths correctly

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Spring is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to explore the Great Rivers Greenway.

It is a scenic trail spanning 128 miles across the metro area.

The Great Rivers Greenway communications coordinator Anne Milford said it’s important to share the trail especially since they have seen a 72 percent increase in greenway traffic from 2019 to 2020.

Milford asks all Greenway visitors to stay to the right. If you need to pass somebody, announce your presence, pass on the left, and then quickly move back to the right.

If you’re biking, wear a helmet.

Pets are always welcome but keep them close and on a leash. Also, remember to clean up your pets waste and any trash. There are trash cans located along the trail.

