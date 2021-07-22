Greater St. Louis Book Fair promotes great titles and literacy

ST. LOUIS – The Greater St. Louis Book Fair opens Thursday, August 12, but you can celebrate early on National Book Lovers Day on Monday, August 9.

Marilyn Brown used to chair the book fair, but now she still volunteers. She showed off some of the best-seller titles available at the fair from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck. She also listed the other media, music, and movie lovers can get.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will raise money for local literacy programs.

Click here for the schedule.

