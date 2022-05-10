ST. LOUIS – Meet Piper, June, and Kristen Craren. Kristen is the president of Greenway Therapy and Piper and June are dogs to talk about. Special canine helpers Piper and June are used by the counselors of Greenway Therapy to provide comfort to clients and help them relax and ease into therapy.

While they are not licensed service dogs, they are an ever-calming presence, and they are used to sitting in therapy sessions with both children and adults. They have basic behavioral training and have been coming to Greenway’s office since they were 10 weeks old. The counselors consider them ‘assistant therapists.’ Click here to learn more about Greenway Therapy.