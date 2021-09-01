Grilling gear and the final summer concert at Mid Rivers Mall

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Mid Rivers Mall has last-minute grilling gear for Labor Day and a live show to wrap up the summer concert series.

Marketing Director Christine Poehling has a shopping list for the holiday. She also told us Wildhorse Creek Band will be the final band in The Big Band Dance Concert Series.

The Big Band Dances

Sponsored by Fairwinds River’s Edge

Wildhorse Creek Band

Friday, September 10

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

Mid Rivers MallSt. Peters, MO

https://www.shopmidriversmall.com/event/bltc7e9db70489c5ac8