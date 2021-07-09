Grow Solar St. Louis explains benefits of adding solar panels to homes

ST. LOUIS – We are moving into the future and learning new ways to use clean energy and be more efficient.

One of the ways to do this is by going solar.

Jenn DeRose with Grow Solar St. Louis explained how they are educating the area on how to make this all happen out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The non-profit educates people on how adding solar panels to their homes actually builds equity and in a persons energy future. DeRose has solar panels on her own home, and she said her particular panels will provide her home with 80% of her annual energy use.

