Halloween fun is back at Grant’s Farm for the 2021 season

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is one spooky place leading up to Halloween.

When the sun set Thursday night it became even scarier. That’s when the 2021 Halloween drive-thru begins.

The drive-thru runs Thursdays through Sundays until October 31. Reservations are required. They are valid for one ride during your scheduled 45-minute time slot.

Each vehicle with kids inside will receive a complimentary bag of candy and a scavenger hunt sheet. There are also extras that families can purchase.

  • Tricks n’ Treats Package: Enjoy 6 cans of Fanta, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites to share, 2 light-up toys, and a Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru window cling.
  • Spooktacular Package: Get everything you love about our Tricks n’ Treats Package… PLUS exclusive Pumpkin Pie Caramel Bites by the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company, and a digital Green Screen photo of your family car.
  • Light-Up Toys: Just choose the number of kids in the car you’d like to purchase for!

