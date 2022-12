ST. LOUIS – Ten by Three brings handmade artisan pieces to St. Louis while also assisting artists in need around the world.

Founder Theresa Carrington makes sure you can give gifts that will help creators make a great living for themselves, their families, and their communities.



Ten by Three

5234 Oakland Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63110

(314) 272-1250

