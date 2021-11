CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page used this morning's press conference to address new challenges to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He says that the threat of the new omicron variant means that relaxing health guidelines will not be happening soon. Page says that last week's court ruling is also making the fight more difficult. He also called out Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for his involvement in the case.

"For over a year, but notably before he was running for United States Senate, the Attorney General was just fine with our mask mandate. In fact, he hardly said a word about it. He was so silent about mandates that one may say he supported masks. That is before he was against them. The COVID deniers are proud that they have set up legal obstacles to make it hard to implement strong COVID policies," said Page.