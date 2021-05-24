Hard cider now available at Eckert’s Farm

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s Farm has released a new hard cider line.

The four-flavor line of spiked ciders includes strawberry, blackberry, peach, and apple — all fruits are grown at Eckert’s Farm.

Eckert’s said their popular, non-alcoholic cider grew a demand for hard ciders. They partnered with Brick River Cider Co. to help make it possible.

Eckert’s will open their own cidery, called Eckert’s CiderWorks, at the Belleville farm next year.

The hard cider is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans in each flavor for $10.99. It is available for purchase at Eckert’s Country Store.

Chris Eckert has the details with FOX 2’s John Pertzborn on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.