Harlem Globetrotters play two games this weekend at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS - Detectives are asking for help locating a suspect in a shooting incident that happened Sunday.

Police said the suspect who allegedly shot two people at about 10 a.m. at a Mobile Gas Station located at 3710 N. Grand Blvd. is a 31-year-old man. He is considered to be "armed and very dangerous." Police said he was driving a black Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and black rims.