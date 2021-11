ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University just received a $2 million three-year grant that will prepare students for a growing occupation.

Interim University President Dr. LaTonia Collins-Smith stopped by the FOX 2 studios to explain how the grant from the United Health Foundation will be spent.

The university is creating a new degree program in bioinformatics. The grant is also being used to go to high schools and recruit juniors and seniors.

