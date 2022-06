ST. LOUIS – All forms of faith will be recognized at the Anointed Core Productions Awards.

Gospel Hip-Hop Artist Manna will be honored along with Arri Joni and several other artists. ACP CEO Jessica Latoya Johnson gave details of the awards show.

ACP Awards

Tuesday, June 21

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

Harris-Stowe State University

​3026 Laclede Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acp-awards-show-anointed-core-productions-tickets-170507793400