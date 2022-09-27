ST. LOUIS – The Dress Up and Suit Up 2022 event will connect teen boys with the outfits they need to command respect and success.

Rickey Whittington from the R. Whittington Foundation is giving away the suits. Students can also find athletic gear and tech to help them in school. The historically Black Harris-Stowe State University will host the event.

Dress Up & Suit Up

Sunday, October 2

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT

Emerson Performance Center

Harris-Stowe State University

3026 Laclede Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

http://www.hssu.edu/DressUP