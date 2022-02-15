HBCU apparel available from Tones of Melanin

ST. LOUIS--The new stadium rising near Union Station that will be home to St. Louis' entry in Major League Soccer starting in 2023 will be known as Centene Stadium, under a deal announced Tuesday morning in an online announcement.

"St. Louis CITY is so proud to align with a STL made company which has a long history of investing in St. Louis organizations, committed to creating a lasting impact in our community," CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said in a video release. "Together we are completely committed to the stronger future of our region and the people who live here."