Health and nutrition author writes new novel called ‘Wolf Point’

ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for a good read, you might want to cozy up with this new novel called “Wolf Point.”

It’s a murder mystery based on a real-life cold case in Chicago. Doctor Ian Smith is the author. His previous New York Times best-selling books on health and nutrition have helped millions of people. He has also been on the Rachael Ray Show and in magazines everywhere.

His new book strays from his usual genre. He explained his inspiration for writing it.

Click here for more information.