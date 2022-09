ST. LOUIS – Frizz Fest welcomes curly girls and guys to their 5th Annual event.

The Black-owned Healthy Hair Solutions is a sponsor for the new VIP Beauty Lounge.

5th Annual Frizz Fest

Saturday, September 17

Noon – 6 p.m. CDT

Tower Grove Park

3817 Main Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.frizzybynature.com/

https://healthyhair.solutions/