ST. LOUIS – Aside from the jack-o-lanterns, costumes, and candy, nothing says Halloween more than some spine-tingling spooky tales.

And if you really want to get into the Halloween spirit, there’s a Halloween storytelling concert on October 29.

Bobby Norfolk, a professional storyteller had the event details out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The “Terrifying Tales Storytelling Festival is at The Chapel off Skinker across from Forest Park.

