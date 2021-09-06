Hell’s Kitchen finalist on what he’s learned from Gordon Ramsay

ST. LOUIS– It’s down to the final five on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns and Maplewood chef Trent Garvey is hoping his cooking skills are enough to make it to the finale next week.

He explained on FOX2 News in the Morning that it was a big mental challenge to make it into the top 5 and earn a black jacket on the show. The contestants are now competing as individuals and not on teams.

Garvey, 25, is the executive chef at The Blue Duck. He says he has learned a lot on the show and always wanted to work with a Michelin star chef like Gordon Ramsay.

He says that opportunity has allowed him to watch Ramsay and get his perspective on things and understand why he does what he does.

“I bring it into the restaurant every day, how to use simplicity in cooking and while still showcasing your ingredients, is a big thing he focuses on,” says Garvey.

The winner of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns will take home $250,000 and a job at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

There is a watch party tonight at The Blue Duck in Maplewood for the two-hour show tonight.