Help fight breast cancer by getting screened at ‘Mammo-Thon’ on October 25

ST. LOUIS – During this pandemic, many women have avoided getting their regular mammograms and now doctors at Christian Hospital and Northwest Healthcare want to invite you to get your mammogram.

Dr. Gayla Jackson, a physician with the BJC Medical Group at Northwest Health Center talked about the “Mammo-Thon” event this Sunday, October 25 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. To schedule your mammogram during the Mammo-Thon call 314-653-4333. Make sure to mention you want to be part of the Mammo-Thon.