Help fight breast cancer by getting screened at ‘Mammo-Thon’ on October 25

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – During this pandemic, many women have avoided getting their regular mammograms and now doctors at Christian Hospital and Northwest Healthcare want to invite you to get your mammogram.

Dr. Gayla Jackson, a physician with the BJC Medical Group at Northwest Health Center talked about the “Mammo-Thon” event this Sunday, October 25 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. To schedule your mammogram during the Mammo-Thon call 314-653-4333. Make sure to mention you want to be part of the Mammo-Thon.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News