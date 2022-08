ST. LOUIS – You and your dog can have a drink to help local charities.

The Dogtown Pup Crawl will be hosted by The Feral Companion, Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center, and 50 Roses. The dog-friendly pub crawl will raise money for local non-profits.

Dogtown Pup Crawl

Saturday, September 10

Noon CDT

Map and tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/dogtown-pup-crawl-tickets-246975569577