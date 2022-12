ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.

Thursday Night Homeless Outreach

Thursday, December 29

Meets promptly at 7 p.m. CDT

North 15th St. & Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Donation Wish List