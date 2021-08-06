Help St. Louis violinist get her music and car back after it was stolen

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis violinist Bell Darris is asking for help finding her stolen car, with much of her music equipment inside.

Darris said she left her mother’s home in North St. Louis County Thursday evening. She told FOX 2 how this could hurt her ability to perform at upcoming dates. She also shared the stress this is causing her after losing several performance opportunities due to the COVID pandemic.

Darris’ car is a silver 2015 Nissan Altima. It has Missouri license plates VAOJ8N. If you know anything, call St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

Darris will also have updates at https://www.facebook.com/bell.darris.