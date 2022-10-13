ST. LOUIS – Your next trip to the St. Louis Galleria can help the men and women recovering from breast cancer at Faith Through Fire.

Faith Through Fire offers a place for cancer warriors to heal and find support. The house is in Innsbrook Resort, near Wright City. The Galleria is also working with United Breast Cancer Foundation to give swag bags to breast cancer warriors who register in advance, and to offer a family-friendly event.

Balloon-a Palooza

Benefits Faith Through Fire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday, October 15

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Galleria

Lower-level Garden Court

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

https://bit.ly/3EIWR2N