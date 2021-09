ST. LOUIS, Mo. – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It is the leading cause of death among people age 10 to 34. Almost half of those people had a diagnosed mental health condition.

Trish Holmes is the executive director of the Independence Center. She talks about what we all can do to help prevent suicide.

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text NAMI AT 741-741.

Independence Center

4245 Forest Park Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63108

314-553-4163

info@independencecenter.org

