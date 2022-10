ST. LOUIS – You can help two fathers welcome their sons to the world.

The Sons of Inheritance Mentorship Initiative and What About Us Initiative invite the city to a community baby shower. Leaders have the wish list to give these two families the best start in life. The gifts will help the men care for a 1-month-old and a newborn.

Community Baby Shower

Sunday, October 23

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CDT

Zuka Arts Guild

2701 N. 14th St.

St. Louis, MO 63106 https://bit.ly/3enM1Em