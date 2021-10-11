Helping parents with concerns about COVID vaccine for kids

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pfizer formally asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use among children ages 5 to 11. So, we could see young children getting the vaccine by next month. But there still is some concern for parents about vaccinating children so young.

Associate Professor of Psychology at Webster University, Eric Goederis, says it can be a hard decision for some, especially when there are conflicting reports about safety and effectiveness. He explains the risks versus the benefits for children.