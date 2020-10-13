Hero Dog Awards to honor therapy dogs as ambassadors of hope

ST. LOUIS – Dogs are a lot more than a man’s best friend. They can cheer you up when you’re down, force you to get out and exercise, and show amazing acts of bravery.

Going through situations like a pandemic, therapy dogs are also being used to help hospital workers deal with stress.

Therapy dogs are being honored as ambassadors of hope for giving us comfort, help, and inspiration during challenging times.

American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joins us with special guest Mackenzie, the 2020 shelter hero dog of the year to tell us more about the Hero Dog Awards.