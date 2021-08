ST. LOUIS, Mo - The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has released their 2021 "Hot Spots" report that shows Missouri having the fourth-highest auto theft rate.

The NICB reports that in 2020 many regions saw an increase in auto theft rates from 2019. In total, there were 880,595 vehicle thefts in 2020. That number is up from 794,019 thefts in 2019, this equals to about one more stolen vehicle per 36 seconds.