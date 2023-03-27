ST. LOUIS – A veterans aid program celebrates its 20th anniversary this week by opening a new facility Tuesday.

Heroes Care donates food, supplies and financial grants to struggling military families. Their new ‘Mission Depot’ allows them to continue service from one location.

They’ll also allow active military, guard, reserve, and veterans to shop for free once a month. There’s free legal advice, financial and budget classes, veterans benefits information, and even free haircuts.

They plan to add mental health services as well.