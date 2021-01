ST. LOUIS – Heru Urban Farming will continue feeding families in food deserts, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

Owner Tyrean “Heru” Lewis tells us about his mission to help underserved families have fresh and organic produce. He also tells us how the grant will further his mission and how we can buy his food.

Learn more at https://heruurbanfarming.com/.