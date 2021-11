ST. LOUIS – The Herzberg Family Wellness Foundation complements traditional medical treatments with holistic strategies.

It is named for the family matriarch Laura. The foundation offers help to people doing everything they can to medically heal. The website offers library and web resources for people looking to maximize healing by adding natural remedies like walking, yoga, and nutrition.

Consult your doctor when facing any illness. Learn more at https://www.herzbergfamilywellness.org/.