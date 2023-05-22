ST. LOUIS – The founder of Heydays HQ in Midtown St. Louis invites you to register for an upcoming event called ‘Support and Social.’

Heydays, a fairly new facility, is a community workspace for women of color to cultivate ideas, access a list of resources, and grow their businesses.

In lieu of Small Business Month, the owner, Keisha Mabry Haymore, provided information on ‘Support and Social’ with details on even more information for entrepreneurs looking to gain success with the help of networking and mentorship.

If you would like to register to the event or learn how to utilize Heydays space, click here.