ST. LOUIS – The Hi-Pointe Drive-In is ready to fuel athletes fighting cancer at Pedal the Cause. Taste the Cause will feature Hi-Pointe and more than a dozen other restaurants. They will kick off Pedal the Cause Weekend. Pedal the Cause raises money for cancer research and support. True Refrigeration is sponsoring Taste the Cause.

Taste the Cause

Friday, September 23rd

4 – 7 p.m.

Chesterfield Mall

291 Chesterfield Mall

Chesterfield, MO 63017

https://www.pedalthecause.org/taste-the-cause/