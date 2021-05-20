Hiring: Lifetime Fitness sees lifeguard shortage

ST. LOUIS – Lifetime Fitness is seeing a shortage of lifeguards and is now offering an opportunity to be a part of their team.

Martina Hanna is the aquatics manager at Lifetime West County and she said they are looking for people who want to be a part of a team and looking for a fun environment to work in.

Hanna said the lifeguard shortage stems from the pandemic causing the American Red Cross to hold fewer lifeguard classes.

Other than knowing how to swim, lifeguards need to be able to swim 300 yards, be able to extract a 10 pound brick from the bottom of a pool, and be able to tread water for two minutes.

Being active and being healthy is a huge part of being a lifeguard.

Click here to learn more about positions at Lifetime Fitness.