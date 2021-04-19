Hispanic Working Women networking event happens virtually next week

ST. LOUIS – The Hispanic Working Women event is coming to a computer near you Thursday, April 29.

Alexandra McCreary-Ellis from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metropolitan St. Louis gives a peek at the list of women leading businesses in the area. She lists all the other fun activities during the virtual event.

There is also something waiting for future leaders. The High School Hispanic Leadership Institute will be from Monday, June 14 through Saturday, June 19. The chamber is taking applications now.

There will also be a summer job fair on Thursday, August 26th.

Click here to learn more.