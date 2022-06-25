ST. LOUIS – PrideFest returns to downtown St. Louis this weekend with in-person activities for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan Braxton of PRIDE St. Louis gives some history on the celebration of LGBTQ people and supporters. She also previews the weekend’s events.
PrideFest STL
Saturday, June 25
Sunday, June 26
Tucker Street between Market & Olive
Downtown St. Louis
https://www.pridestl.org/
