ST. LOUIS – PrideFest returns to downtown St. Louis this weekend with in-person activities for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jordan Braxton of PRIDE St. Louis gives some history on the celebration of LGBTQ people and supporters. She also previews the weekend’s events.



PrideFest STL

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

Tucker Street between Market & Olive

Downtown St. Louis

https://www.pridestl.org/

