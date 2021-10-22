Hit a home run for your organization by fundraising with Cardinals calendars

ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking at fundraising for your school, church, youth group, sports team, or other organization, the St. Louis Cardinals are here to help you reach your goals!

Gabe Kelly, Cardinals publication business development coordinator and staff writer, and the one and only Fredbird were out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck Friday morning explaining how the new Cardinals calendar featuring catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright can be turned into a fantastic fundraiser.

Fredbird is also one of the 10-finalists for induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Click here to vote for him.

Email publications@cardinals.com or call 314-345-9303 to register and make the Cardinals part of your fundraiser.