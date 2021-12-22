Holiday Heroes Blood Drive happening today and tomorrow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a Lake of the Ozarks-area gun store has been indicted by a federal grand jury accusing him of illegally selling firearms to undercover ATF agents.

Federal prosecutors announced the 15-count indictment of 74-year-old James Antonio Skelton of Kaiser. The indictment was handed up on Dec. 14 but wasn’t unsealed and made public until Tuesday.