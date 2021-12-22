Holiday Heroes Blood Drive happening today and tomorrow

ST. LOUIS – The Red Cross says they are seeing historically low levels of blood donations this holiday season.
Beth Elders is the Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis chapter. She says, there is no waiting period between receiving the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, and donating blood. She also dispels other myths that could dry up blood supplies.
Holiday Heroes Blood Drives
December 22 and 23, 2021
10 A.M. – 4 P.M. CST
800-RED CROSS
RedCrossBlood.org
Enter Code: AUDACY