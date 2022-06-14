ST. LOUIS – Go Glittery! will be one of many mentoring businesses looking for new talent at the Transition to Position Luncheon.

Owner Nancy Young Scheberle previewed purchases and parties at her home crafting shop. She also explained how she will pass along resumes to possible employers at the luncheon.

RockIt Careers Owner Mitchell Mandel detailed a day of networking.

Transition to Position Luncheon

Job Seekers’ Garden Club of St. Louis

Thursday, June 16

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Holiday Inn

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

​​​​​​​https://rockitcareers.com/Events/